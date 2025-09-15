Jet Fuel Sales In Africa Boost Nigeria’s Earnings By 76% To N4.82trn

The value of Nigeria’s exports to African countries in the first six months of the year was highly impacted by kerosene type jet fuel, boosting it to N4.82 trillion.

Findings by New Telegraph showed that among the main commodities exported by Nigeria to African countries in Q2’25, was “Kerosine type jet fuel” valued at N408.76 billion, accounting for 13.78 per cent of total exports while “gas oil” valued at N404.00 billion, accounted for 13.62 per cent of total exports.

According to the Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics (Q2’25) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), over the weekend, Nigeria recorded a 59.98 per cent (N1.11 trillion) increase to N2.97 trillion in its exports to African countries between April and June this year compared to N1.85 trillion in the preceding quarter.

Specifically, the report said: “Nigeria’s exports to Africa were mainly to Togo with N811.97 billion, South Africa with N473.65 billion, Ivory Coast with goods valued at N408.97 billion, Ghana with N307.47 billion and Mauritius with N264.98 billion altogether representing 76.41 per cent of exports to Africa.

An analysis of the report shows that while Nigeria’s exports to African countries in H1’25 stood at N4.82 trillion, its imports from within the continent during the period amounted to N1.82 trillion. Further analysis of the report, however, indicates that the country’s exports to the rest of the continent are still significantly lower when compared to its exports to Europe and Asia. For instance, the Q2’25 Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report says:

“Exports by region shows that Nigeria exported goods mainly to Europe with goods valued at N8,687.65 billion or 38.19 per cent of total exports, followed by exports to Asia valued at N7,421.50 billion or 32.62 per cent of total exports, while exports to America was valued at N3,656.19 billion representing 16.07 per cent of total exports.

While exports to Africa stood at N2,966.83 billion or 13.04 per cent of the total exports; out of which, goods exported to ECOWAS countries was valued at N1,928.07 billion or 64.99% of the total exports to Africa.”

“On the other hand, Nigeria’s major import partners within Africa in Q2 2025 were Togo with goods valued at N211.99 billion, South Africa with N115.15 billion, Ivory Coast with N106.15 billion. Other import origins are, Equatorial Guinea with N97.93 billion and Egypt with N63.46 billion.”

Other key commodities exported by the country to other African nations during the period, include “Other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals,” valued at N157.51 billion, accounting for 5.31% of total exports and “Urea, whether or not in aqueous solution” valued at N101.10 billion which accounted for 3.41% of the total exports. Industry watchers note that while trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) regime has not fully taken off, Nigeria’s exports to the continent have maintained an upward trend in recent years.

Indeed, according to NBS data, the value of Nigeria’s total exports to other African countries, , stood at N2.37 trillion in 2020; N2.48 trillion in 2021; N2.66 trillion in 2022, N7.01 trillion in 2023 and N9.14 trillion in 2024.