Jesus Never Visited Any Poor Person, Hates Poverty – Pastor Ibiyeomie

Share

The Founder and Presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has asserted that Jesus never liked poor people.

Pastor Ibiyeomoie who made this known during a recent worship session with the members of his church, drew biblical references to further his point on this, as he gave instances where Jesus only visited the rich.

According to Pastor David Ibiyeomi, Christians ought not to have a poor mentality, as Christ already died to ensure they are not poor.

He said, “Jesus never visited any poor person in the house; read your bible. That means he hates poverty. Check, he visited Lazarus, they were not poor, they were giving him food.

He visited a sinner called Zacchaeus, who was rich. Tell me the one poor man Jesus entered his house; he hates poverty that what it means, he hates people who are poor.

He died for you not to be poor, so how can you now come to church and have that kind of mentality? You can come poor, but you are not permitted to remain poor.”

READ ALSO:

Reaction trailing this posts;

@realeddisoneo said: “But he went to raise Lazarus, his poor friend from the grave… It’s high time we all start listening to Dr Abel Damina”

@GodisnotaMan_ remarked: “Even for Church, Poor Man no get peace of mind‍♂️”

@Bobbydbobo wrote: “These marketers sha. Same Jesus that said, “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter into the Kingdom of God.” They will want to drive home discussion of prosperity for their own gain and then twist the Bible.”

@AtarodoScotch said: “If this is true. With all due respect, ‘You are Mad Sir’ cause Watin be this ”

@VivienVivicoko wrote: “Was Lazarus his friend a rich man? Was Peter’s mother-in-law a rich woman?”

Watch the video below.

Jesus never visited any poor person in the house – Pastor David Ibiyeomie pic.twitter.com/usE9NqlOYq — Naija (@Naija_PR) April 14, 2025

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

