Founder of Gonzaga Jesuit College, Okija, and Chairman of Obijackson Group, Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, has reaffirmed his commitment to quality education and youth development as he led the celebration of the school’s Benefactors’ Day, during which three newly completed buildings were commissioned.

The event, held recently at the school premises in Okija, Anambra State, brought together students, staff, parents, Jesuit priests, community leaders, and benefactors to celebrate the generosity, vision, and impact that have shaped the school since its inception.

As part of the celebration, Dr. Obiejesi commissioned two modern hostels, one for male students and one for female students; a new classroom blockand upgraded Jesuit Academy facilities.

These additions mark a significant milestone in the continued development of Gonzaga Jesuit College, strengthening its mission to provide world-class education, character formation, and an enabling environment for academic excellence.

Addressing students and attendees, Dr. Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi spoke passionately about the transformative power of education and why he continues to invest heavily in the institution.

In his words: “Education is one of the greatest gifts we can give the next generation. It prepares our children to face life’s challenges, think critically, and grow into responsible citizens. We were once like these children, and it is our duty to create environments that help them discover who they are and what they can become.”

He expressed gratitude for the school community and the Jesuit leadership, whose collective support continues to expand opportunities for students.