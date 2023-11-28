Jesse Owens and the Nazi Olympics: How He Defied Hitler and Became a Symbol of Hope

Jesse Owens is a sporting icon. However, he will always be remembered primarily as the man who stood up to Hitler. This post is a look back in time at the seminal Olympics and a look at the present bet companies in Nigeria offering betting on the Games and beyond.

Black Star in America

James “Jesse” Owens was born in 1913, far from the easiest period in U.S. history. It was a time of inequality and racial segregation, as the Civil Rights Act was half a century away. His kin were unfree just two generations before him.

Jesse’s path to the sport was through a variety of low-paying jobs. But true talent and passion do break through sooner or later. He took up athletics first in junior high and then in high school, and it didn’t take long for him to achieve success.

At the 1933 national championship among high schools, Owens showed a result in the 100-yard dash equal to the world record. But his real triumph came during his undergraduate years at Ohio State. He became a multiple-time champion and a world record holder.

World records held by Jesse Owens in 1935 Discipline Result 100-yard sprint 9.4 s long jump 8.13 m 220-yard dash 20.3 s 220-yard low hurdles race 22.6 s

Incredible success in sports, nevertheless, did not in any way change his life, which was full of discrimination and social injustice.

Meanwhile, in Germany

While Owens shone on tracks and fields in the U.S., Germany was witnessing some really fateful changes. Adolf Hitler, head of the Nazi Party, seized power in the country and established a dictatorship.

The new ideology’s cornerstone was the pseudoscientific and anti-humanist theory of racial hierarchy. The Aryan race was considered the pinnacle of humanity, with others being inferior. Repressions and laws violating the rights of “non-Aryan” citizens backed this up.

Hitler and his supporters tried everything they could to prove their heinous beliefs were correct. Propaganda took over all spheres of life, including sports. Thus, the Olympic Games were intended to be a powerful tool in the hands of the Nazis.

Here’s how events unfolded before the momentous 1936 Olympics.

1931 Berlin was chosen to host the Olympic Games. 1933 Hitler officially took office as Chancellor of Germany. 1934 An investigation by Avery Brundage of the U.S. Olympic Committee found no violation of Jewish athletes’ rights. 1935 Despite a major public debate, the Amateur Athletic Union voted in favor of U.S. participation in the Games.

Athlete vs. Dictator

In late July 1936, the Olympic squad from the United States arrived in Germany. The team comprised 18 African-American athletes, along with Owens. The opening ceremony took place on August 1, and two days later, Jesse began his victorious performance.

3 : He won the 100-meter dash with a world record time.

: He won the 100-meter dash with a world record time. 4 : Jesse climbed to the top of the podium after the long jump competition.

: Jesse climbed to the top of the podium after the long jump competition. 5 : He placed first in the 200-meter sprint, establishing a new world record.

: He placed first in the 200-meter sprint, establishing a new world record. 9: Owens took gold in the 4×100-meter relay, again with a world record.

So, a black athlete triumphed in an international sporting event designed to promote the Aryan race’s superiority. In fact, Jesse Ownes wasn’t the only one. African Americans brought 14 medals to the United States team at these Games, 8 of which were gold.

But what about Hitler? How did the dictator react when another race won? It certainly wasn’t what he wanted to see. The inner circle of the Nazi leader recalled that he was annoyed and angry at Jesse’s outstanding achievements. White dominance was out of the question.

Myths and fictions surround the 1936 Olympics, as they do any significant historical event. For example, the press wrote that Hitler slighted Owens and refused to shake his hand. It’s unlikely. In fact, according to Owens himself, the Fuhrer even waved to him after his win.

After the Olympics

When the thrill of the victories subsided, Jesse Owens got back to American reality. And it was far from rosy at the time. As before the Olympics, he had to face segregation and feel like a second-class citizen.

The sports icon was deprived of a decent job and a living in the country, to which he brought international fame along with gold medals and world records. Even President Roosevelt ignored the athlete’s merits, let alone ordinary people.

Only years later was the legend properly recognized. Owens was honored by Dwight D. Eisenhower, Patricia Nixon, Gerald R. Ford, and Jimmy Carter. George H. W. Bush and Barack Obama paid tribute to him posthumously.

Unfortunately, the celebration of sports with multinational participants didn’t save Germany from war, the Holocaust, and other Nazi atrocities. Still, Jesse Owens did a great thing, as did his other African-American teammates.

James “Jesse” Owens showed the world and the man-hater-in-chief, Adolf Hitler, that everyone can be a winner and a real hero, regardless of skin color.

Concluding Thoughts

The 1936 Olympics were one of the most controversial in history. Some wanted to boycott the Games and saw participation as aiding the Nazi regime. But despite all the controversy, it was worth it, if only because Jesse Owens did his part to help defeat racism.

