Jerry Eze, Wife Donate Tricycles To Mark Anniversary

Nigerian pastor, Jerry Eze and his wife have announced the donation of multi-million Naira items to mark their 18th wedding anniversary.

Jerry Eze on his Instagram handle, shared a heartwarming video revealing the donation of tricycles, capturing the recipients’ priceless reactions.

According to the clergyman, he is grateful for 18 years of marital bliss, expressing gratitude to his spiritual children for their unwavering support for the donation.

The post reads, “To bless the name of EL-ROI for our 18th Anniversary, @enojerry22 and I thought to do something really small.

“However, my Spiritual sons and daughters came through. Thank You so much @enviable_ for partnering with us and donating some Tricycles to us to touch the lives of many. Seeing the smiles on the faces of these Ones is what I live for. THANK YOU JESUS !!“.

