New Telegraph

March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Jerry Eze, Wife…

Jerry Eze, Wife Donate Tricycles To Mark Anniversary

Nigerian pastor, Jerry Eze and his wife have announced the donation of multi-million Naira items to mark their 18th wedding anniversary.

Jerry Eze on his Instagram handle, shared a heartwarming video revealing the donation of tricycles, capturing the recipients’ priceless reactions.

According to the clergyman, he is grateful for 18 years of marital bliss, expressing gratitude to his spiritual children for their unwavering support for the donation.

READ ALSO

The post reads, “To bless the name of EL-ROI for our 18th Anniversary, @enojerry22 and I thought to do something really small.

“However, my Spiritual sons and daughters came through. Thank You so much @enviable_ for partnering with us and donating some Tricycles to us to touch the lives of many. Seeing the smiles on the faces of these Ones is what I live for. THANK YOU JESUS !!“.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

NAFED Hails Gumel On ANOCA Re-Election
Read Next

Edo Police Arrest 6 Suspected Kidnappers
Share
Copy Link
×