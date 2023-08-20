Jerry Eze: Man Of Prayer, Style

His prayers have brought hope to many. His dedication and consistency has lifted many. His online prayer platform, New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations, (NSPPD) is rated as one of the highest prayer streams.

These are the reasons Pastor Jerry Eze is known as the man of prayer. As a man of prayer, he gathers millions of souls on one altar for God but a man of God has to also look the part of a gentleman. This is the point where Pastor Jerry assumes the title as a man of style without breaking a sweat.

His fashion is simple with the most perfect fit for his petite physic, unique personality. Jerry Eze does not try to go over-board with his per- s o n a l style because comfort is of utmost concern for the warfare prayers he pilots daily.

This is where the casual, t-shirts, jeans, chinos and sweat pants, sneakers come in handy. For the Sunday service at the Streams of Joy international, smart casuals, native are his best pulpit Minister looks. Suits and jackets are kept for when special occasion calls for it.

He has been spotted a few times wearing baseball caps to take a stroll or to visit a friend, maybe to sneak past paparazzi and his increasing fans. Once you are good looking and know how to dress to fit, then you must be on glam dude spotlight. As Pastor Jerry will be turning the Big 40 in two days, we await to see the best looks he will celebrate in.