Nollywood actor, Jerry Amilo, has finally addressed claims of shading the estranged wife of his colleague, May Edochie, in a recent social media video about infidelity in marriage.

New Telegraph reports that Jerry in the video on his Instagram page condemned a particular woman who walked away from her marriage of 18 years over infidelity but currently engaging in extramarital affairs with married men.

Although Jerry did not mention the woman’s name, netizens claimed that the message was directed at May, who separated from her husband, Yul Edochie, over his marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin, without her consent.

Reacting to netizens’ reaction, Jerry Amilo took to his Instagram page to address the controversies, noting that his message was not directed to May.

The thespian slammed fans over their habit of creating drama where none exists.

He also expressed dismay over the toxic culture of linking general comments to specific individuals and fueling dramas among celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Jerry noted that he greatly respects May but was less concerned about what happened in her marriage with Yul.

Speaking further, he maintained that cheating should not warrant the dissolution of a marriage, adding that women who leave their homes over infidelity often end up worse off.

