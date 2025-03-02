Jeromes Garden and Suites beckons with inviting offerings

Share

It may not be the proverbial Garden of Eden, however, the feeling you get in exploring this natural enclave that is hidden within the inner recesses of Ope- bi axis of Lagos, is ethereal and beyond the exotic. You are enveloped and serenaded by a natural pull and warmth the moment you walk through the gate of this luxu- ry hotel, whose inviting environment, presents a picturesque scene of one of the wildlife resorts in any of the East African countries. You will be totally enarmoured with the unfolding scenery of the hotel, which the management described in glowing terms when it noted; ‘‘The Garden and its support structures, sit on a one acre parcel of land. It is the perfect Tropical Paradise for those who enjoy nature in plant life. In harmony with nature, the Garden follows the natural topography of the hilly terrain.

‘‘You will find both style and serenity inside the lush green garden. The environment offers inspiration at every turn.’’ Its appealing elegance and natural feel make it a rich destination for the discern- ing minds in love with nature and look- ing for a perfect fit location for an im- mersive experience where you land in a different world because the moment you are closeted within the hotel’s luscious and luxuriating green innards, you are far removed from the maddening crowd. It is for this reason that the manage- ment disclosed; ‘‘Jerome’s Garden and Suites is designed to accommodate the needs of all its guests – from those who want quiet time for reflection; to those who want fun time with Family and Friends; or those who want a unique environment to celebrate those Special Events in their lives. ‘‘The environment exudes Warmth and Friendliness. Whether on a business trip, a planned family vacation, or just a weekend get-away, Jerome’s Garden and Suites offers you an experience of a lifetime. ‘‘For outdoor enthusiasts, it is the perfect after-hours spot, right in the middle of the city; blending sophistica- tion, character, and technology in every space.’’

The hotel features quite a number of facilities and services that are specially curated for the relaxation and comfort of its guests. These include: Rooms It features different categories of rooms, all tastefully furnished and fit- ted, with modern hospitality amenities for guest’s comfort. The classes of rooms include; Standard, Deluxe, Double De- luxe, Executive and Presidential suites. Wellness For ample relaxation and wellness, the home is the place to be for an im- mersive experience as you can have a cool dip in the indoor swimming pool, with a Jacuzzi, and a charming Pergola within the garden area. Outdoor (Garden) activities Its garden setting is well apportioned and laced with a number of outdoor facil- ities including a gazebo and other sit-out areas for guests to unwind and interact with nature unhindered. Lounge bar The hotel’s lounge bar is another sec- tion specially designed for guests to re- lax as it is stocked with wide selection of drinks ranging from whiskey, cham- pagne, brandy, mocktails and cocktails to beverages. Restaurant It also features an all-day restaurant that is plush and well apportioned and serves breakfast, lunch and dinners.

Nigerian African and Continental dishes top the list including chef’s special and theme offerings depending on the season and request by guests. Destination wedding Given its serenading ambiance and its luxuriating garden that is well-manicured, it offers the setting for the dreamed destination wedding, with the garden uniquely fitted and decorated to taste for the special occasion. Many people in the past have taken advantage of this to have a memorable wedding. Photo shoot/filming Besides its inviting and appealing nature for destination wedding, Jerome Garden and Suites also offers that natural and attractive setting for photo shoot sessions by individuals, couples and corpo- rate bodies while production companies can also use its garden setting and other sections within the hotel for their film and television productions. Quite a number of photo and filing sessions have been held in the hotel. The popular Africa Magic Jara production was once shot at the hotel. Other facilities/services Other facilities and services on offer by the hotel include; 24 hours room ser- vice, butler, storage, Wi-fi, parking lot, 24 hours power supply and security

