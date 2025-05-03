Jermaine Gordon: My Mum’s Passion For Cooking Drove Me To Becoming A Chef

Share

Chef Jermaine Gordon, is a professional cook, with 19 years of experience working in different hotels and restaurants. He spoke with FLORA ONWUDIWE on his sojourn.

Background



Chef Jermaine Gordon is a Jamaica-born professional cook, with experience spanning 19 years, working in a number of hotels, restaurants and other hospitality outlets in Jamaica and United Kingdom.

The list include Simon and Peter’s Restaurant, a company own by Mr and Mrs Boot; CB Jamaica Limited, an outfit responsible for all hospital canteens across Jamaica and Fridayz at the Cargill.

He had a restaurant in Kingston Jamaica known as JerGor Exquisite Catering before he relocated to the UK two years ago. One of his special chef creations is known as JerGor BBQ sauce. He is presently residing at Earlswood Surrey in the United Kingdom.

What informed your choice of career as a professional chef?



I chose professional cooking because of the passion I had at the tender age of 10. My mom and my aunt instilled this love for cooking in me as I was growing up. I like the feeling of going to my job with a smile on my face and enjoying what I’m doing.

Every other job I found myself working including being a factory worker, taxi driver, and also being a vendor, I gave it all up to start doing something I really loved and enjoyed, which is cooking.

I believe doing what you love gives you the drive and perseverance to do it, and I would do this even if I was not being paid. When I did some cooking at my church function and convention recently, it was a joy for me to hear how happy the guests and church members were. Honestly, that was worth more than the money. Just seeing happy customers who are pleased when they receive my food makes me glad as I take great pride in what I do.

It is an overwhelming joy for me to see each and every one enjoying their meal.

I chose this profession not for status, but to fulfil my passion. I do know that where I’m from in Kingston and as a Jamaican, if you have a signature styled fried chicken or any other dish, and it is loved by customers, no matter where you are, customers will locate you.

If I had another choice to make a switch in occupation, I would have chosen to be in the army. I would probably be cooking there too as my love for being a chef will not leave me alone no matter what occupation I find myself in.

It is said that foodies love cooking, is that so in your own case?



Not in my case, cooking expresses the thoughts that I have when incorporating creating and marvellous dishes. Combined in different types of spices and herbs to bring out flavours some signature taste, finding different ways and different tastes.

You specialises in canned food, however, expert says it is a health risk for human consumption because of the chemicals in preserving it, do you agree?



I agree to some extent, for example, in the preparation of my JerGor BBQ sauce, it has natural preservatives, such as ginger pimento and seed clove oil. With other products some chemicals are used to create preservative ingredients and those could be harmful to human consumption.

Apart from Caribbean dishes, what other dishes are you good at preparing?



Caribbean food is my culture and it is my first language of cooking. However, I use a concept called ‘fusion.’ In my case, incorporating my Jamaican culture. An example of this would be to use jerk chicken to Alfredo jerk chicken pasta (which is Italian in origin).

That is my way of interlocking two cultures together to create a marvellous dish. Tomato paste is one of my main ingredients in my barbecue sauce. I do know how to make jollof rice, and I understand tomato paste or tomatoes are the basic ingredients in jollof rice.

So, incorporating my barbecue sauce along with the jollof rice will be my ‘fusion’ of Jamaican and Nigerian.

Our forefathers enjoyed a longer life span due to the natural and healthy food consumed by them, how true is it the preservation of these canned foods have reduced life span?



I agree that the preserving method our forefathers used was better and healthy as it was done with natural preservatives such as salt to preserve meat. The way they used to preserve tomatoes was to use wood ashes by spreading it over the tomatoes to help to keep it fresh and this last longer than putting it in the refrigerator, as studies have shown.

I stick to my forefather’s way of preserving to make my barbecue sauce.

What were some of your early challenges as a chef?



My challenges were working for long hours meeting the designated time to prepare customers’ meal, keeping the customer happy even when they are wrong and multitasking at the same time.

Regardless of these I still love my job. Last but not the least, I think the most challenging time was trying to get the balance and the perfect ingredients for my barbecue sauce that took me some time to get it perfected.

Women are known to be in the kitchen, however, the cooking profession appeared dominated by the men, why is this so?



In my industry, chef jobs are more dominated by men. I am not sure if this is mainly due to career choices to take food science and cooking to a professional level. This may change in the future. When I was running my restaurant in Jamaica, my mom was second in line to me as a chef.

The dedication of her standing up for long periods of time was of concern to my other staff. However, standing for long hours is a requirement of a chef, regardless of gender. My mum’s passion for cooking drove me to becoming a chef. So you could say my mom was a chef before me.

When your wife serves you a meal at home and it does not measure up to your taste, as a chef, do you reject her food or what do you do instead?



My wife does not like cooking at all, there are times she will cook, as her husband I look forward to her style of cooking, with the combination of what I taught her.

No, I wouldn’t reject her food but instead I would spice it up to my liking. I’m a lover of barbecue sauce, so I’ll add my favourite JerGor barbecue sauce to my food.

What do you mean when you say offering alternative methods suitable for hurricane conditions and diverging from traditional cooking approaches?



It means to me that with the right choice of canned foods people still can eat healthy. For example, tuna wrap with canned beans, canned sweet corn and canned vegetable are some of the ingredients that can be used along with my barbecue sauce.

My barbecue sauce is the perfect combination for jerk chicken, jerk pork. It’s perfect with any smoke or grill meat as it is a two-in-one barbecue sauce and it goes well with French fries.

How challenging it is being the chef of your own restaurant?



My biggest challenge is to make all

my customers happy by creating dishes that are not originally designed to be my menu but recognising it is something they are requesting for.

As a chef, would you encourage your son to take after you?



Yes. I will encourage my youngest siblings and my son. It is an industry that gives you the opportunity to travel the world on a cruise ship and give you the experience at the highest level working on a cruise ship.

I have encouraged my son and brother to be chefs too. As a chef, you understand what you’re eating, what you are taking into your body and it will help you to make the right choice of food diets that help you stay healthy.

Share