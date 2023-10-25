Jenny Gaga Slams Davido Over Alleged Multi-Million Naira Debt

A Nigerian lady identified as Jenny Gaga has called out Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido demanding he pay his debts to Abu Salami.

It would be recalled that a businessman had on Monday accused Davido of bridging a contract worth over 218 million Naira.

In reaction to the allegations, Jenny Gaga had expressed her disappointment in Nigerian youths, who refused to speak up for Abu Salami despite losing Mohbad as a result of wicked bosses.

According to Jenny Gaga, Abu Salami left his photography job in 2017 to start up a football academy for kids, which is a dream of Davido.

She also claimed that the football academy was being run by Abu Salami’s own finances, which sometimes fell short, and the kids were made to go hungry, which didn’t speak well for a place run by a billionaire.

She implored Davido to give Abu Salami a call, as she likened them to husband and wife so that they could settle amicably.

