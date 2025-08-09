Jennifer Obodo: I’ll Reject Lesbian, Pet-carrying Roles

Jennifer Obodo is steadily making her mark as one of Nollywood’s most sought-after actresses and a prominent face in the modelling world. A graduate of Mass Communication and Media Technology, the Anambra State native is determined to keep pushing boundaries and reaching new heights. In this exclusive interview with DAMILOLA AKINSHOLA, she spoke about her rise to fame, relationship status, and future career aspirations. Excerpts:

You’ve been described as one of Nollywood’s boldest rising stars; what fuels your passion for acting and storytelling?

I will say passion. I have been asked this question a lot of times, and the only thing I can say is passion, which is what gets us started, but dedication and consistency keep us going. If you don’t have the passion, you can’t be here. When I read a story, I imagine everything in my head and also how to deliver. While reading, I’m already playing everything in my head. Acting for me is more than words, it’s about presence, connection and the will to tell a story.

From your early roles to your current projects, how has your journey in Nollywood shaped the woman you are today?

t has helped me cultivate a strong work ethic, taught me the importance of dedication, accountability, and reliability

What has been the most daring role you’ve taken on, and how did you prepare for it emotionally and mentally?

Well, I don’t think I have got that daring role yet. I’m still looking for that role. But there is this particular role I played, gosh! I sank into the role. A movie where my character was married with a child and lost the child in an accident which affected the character mentally. I’m still waiting for the movie to come out. I wore the character like it was real life. I lost my voice in the process because I cried my eyes out from my heart like it was real. I can’t remember the title but I’m sure it will be changed according to the producer.

Nollywood is full of competition and drama; how do you stay authentic and ahead of the game?

I have always been a contented person. I don’t have an inferiority complex, and I’m never in a competition with anyone. I’m on my lane and focused on my craft, getting better and becoming a better version of myself.

Have you ever turned down a role that didn’t align with your values or image?

Well, I have never turned down any role yet for a particular reason. All roles I have been given are okay but one role I will reject for now is a Lesbian role. I can never feature in such a movie. I’m so straight that I can’t pretend. I can’t even fake acting as a professional actor and I also can’t carry snakes, cats or some funny kind of animals in movies. So, yes, I will reject any script that says I must carry them.

We enjoy seeing you play the bride in movies; are you not looking forward to being the real-life bride?

Yes oh. I can’t wait but it will come to pass at the right time. I am waiting for my Mr. Right!

Any marriage pressure from home?

Ahhh! My eldest brother is a bone in my throat. I lost my mum about a year ago, precisely on September 26, 2024. Ever since then my brother hasn’t let me be.

Ever encountered an embarrassing kissing scene or romance on set?

Not at all; I have been too lucky to always be on set with professionals.

What’s your take on the way women are portrayed in Nollywood, and how are you challenging the status quo?

Well, for me, I am tired of people stereotyping women in Nollywood like everyone is the same; just because one egg is bad doesn’t mean all are bad. Whatever happens in Nollywood happens everywhere, but because we are in the limelight, people tend to see us as worse and terrible people. For me, I stopped explaining myself because I don’t have to keep explaining to people over and over. If you meet me and feel like I am the same, then pass, but meet me in person and be the judge.

You’ve worked with some of Nollywood’s finest, who has challenged or inspired you the most on set?

Everyone inspires me. I don’t think I have met or seen anyone who has challenged or inspired me, but every day I am on set, I learn and strive to do better. I don’t want to be like anyone but me, JENNIFER OBODO, and be known for being ME!

Is there a dream role or international collaboration you’re hoping to do right now?

I’m looking forward to meeting the one and only Tyler Perry and doing a couple of collaborations with him.

When you’re not on screen, what does the “real” Jennifer Obodo enjoy doing?

I love my space and I love to be at the beach side. If I am not home chilling then I’m out at the beach for a drink and some fresh air.

What would you say to young women looking up to you, hoping to break into Nollywood?

Take it easy. It’s one step at a time. Don’t ever be in a rush, put God first in everything you do, stay focused, be open to learning, and this job isn’t for the faint-hearted. If you are not ready don’t start.

What’s next for Jennifer Obodo, should fans expect a bold reinvention, a new venture, or something unexpected?

Yes, I have a lot on my table coming. Please subscribe to my YouTube channel JENNIFEROBODOTV. I have something amazing coming soon and make sure to follow me on Instagram for more updates. I will spill everything there.