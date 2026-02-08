At the just concluded third edition of African Content Creators Summit, Popular content creator, Jenni Frank, and her designer, Shakara Trybe, won the dynamic fashion collaboration and runway competition.

The event, which took place at Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, recently, witnessed Facebook awarding both the winning creator, Jenni Frank, and her designer, Shakara Trybe, a ₦1,000,000 cash prize each – highlighting the power of creative partnerships across fashion and digital culture.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph after winning the best design on runway, Ebunoluwa Dosumu, the creative director of Shakara Trybe, said the money will go into many fashion projects that her brand has been working on.

Describing how the winning design was birthed, she said the Asoke was her mother’s Asoke that was recreated into a modern day style.

“What we are doing is to tell the story of preservation of the great fashion we have. Many people think preservation is hiding.

No! What preservation means is giving it new life. You are not losing the essence of that fabric. We are not losing the heritage.

We are not losing the story. Rather, we are using what we have to tell the story in modern day. Our style always reflects the African urban,” she said.

The fashion collaboration and runway competition segment of the African Content Creators Summit was powered by Facebook, hosted by Folagade Banks and coordinated by Latasha Lagos.

The showcase paired each creator with a fashion designer to co-create distinctive looks that fused personal style with contemporary African fashion.

Designers brought the concepts to life, while the creators modeled the custom pieces on the runway, turning the showcase into a celebration of collaboration between fashion creators and digital influencers.

The runway featured Cute Abiola wearing Shud Apparel, Gilmore in Geonation, Ashmusy in McNwatuofficial, Broda Shaggi in Ayo & Styles, Jenni Frank in Shakara Trybe, King Ana (DRC) in Ade by Femi, and One Khan (DRC) in Jason Porshe.

It was a remarkable experience as renowned creators like Broda Shaggi, Cute Abiola all walked the runway looking all dapper working for their designers to emerge winners.