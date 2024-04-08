Jenifa Dairy’s Actress, Adejumoke Is Dead

Nollywood actress, Aderounmu Adejumoke, popularly known for her role as “Esther” in Jenifa’s Diary has reportedly passed away.

New Telegraph gathered that the actress passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the age of 37.

Announcing her death, a celebrity journalist, Seun Oloketuyi said the circumstances that led to the sudden demise are still sketchy.

He wrote, “A family member of the former star of hit series Jenifa diary Jumoke Aderonmu has tweeted that the budding Actress is dead, Details are still sketchy. May she find peace with her maker.”

However many netizens have taken to their social media page to mourn the passing of the talented actress.

During her lifetime, Aderounmu was the only Nigerian to be nominated for the Best Actress award at the International Film Festival in Dallas, Texas, for a short film shot in 2013.

Netizens’ reactions are below ;

thebukolawahab said: “She hasn’t been active on social media for almost a year. I just wonder what she battled. Rest well.”

xxo__bella claimed: “I heard she was bullied”

naijasinglemoms wrote: “She acted as Toyin’s best friend in Alakada so sad. Rip queen” sharon.chigozirim penned: “Kaaaiii! RIP to her, and my condolences to her family… This is sad” officialkemiolunloyo alleged: “Just heard she took her own life. Stop making fun of people struggling with ptsd, anxiety, depression and mental health issues. JUST FOCKING STOP ‼️️”