Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde has opened up about the emotional challenges and trauma she faced while working in the healthcare sector.

Speaking in a recent interview with Afrobeats singer and lawyer Folarin Falana (Falz) on House 21 TV, the actress revealed that medical practice was making her angry and depressed, recounting how she didn’t understand why until she went for therapy.

“Medical work was making me depressed and angry. It was when I went for therapy that I found out I was bearing the weight of a lot of people suffering, and that happens a lot with healthcare workers,” she revealed.

Osunde, a trained physiotherapist, narrated a particularly difficult case to back up the challenges she had to face.

She added, “As a physiotherapist, we deal with every department. One time, I was treating a 14-year-old girl with Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) because of the trauma of vaginal delivery at such a young age, and it was too much for her body to handle. And her baby also had cerebral palsy.”