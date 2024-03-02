New Telegraph

March 2, 2024
Jemima Osunde Joins Medplus Cares Foundation to Empower Community

way to display the spirit of love and humanity that St. Valentine exemplified than to bring relief and succour to the less privileged and downtrodden in the society, as Jemima Osunde in company of Medplus Cares Foundation and Slum2School visited the people of Sogunro community, Lagos State, to impact on their lives.

In a commitment to foster love, hope, positive change and community development, Medplus Cares Foundation announced the launch of the “Love in the Slums” outreach in conjunction with Slum2School in the vibrant Sogunro community.

Slum2School is a volunteer-driven development organisation that aims to transform the society by empowering underserved children in slums and remote communities with qualskills, and psychosocial support to enable them to realise their full potential and become social reformers.

It started a revolutionary project to help the children in the slums of Nigeria gain access to education as a way to impact their lives, and transform them into social contributors to the nation.

