Jemima Osunde Addresses Allegations Of BBL

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has reacted to the viral social media rumours of undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), surgery.
New Telegraph gathered that the speculation began when an X user expressed both admiration and surprise over what he believed was the actress’s enhanced figure.
The X user wrote: “I don’t know @jemimaosunde did BBL, but that girl drives me wild.”
READ ALSO:
- WC Qualifier: Jemima Osunde Clarifies Relationship With Arokodare
- BBNaija All Stars:Rita Dominic, Vee, Jemima Osunde React To Uriel’s Eviction Jury.
- Osunde leads as Sight Of Flavors hits airwaves.
Jemima, known for her humour and confidence, swiftly shut down the rumour with a simple yet sharp response
She replied: “Which of the Jemima?”
Please follow and like us: