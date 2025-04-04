New Telegraph

April 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Jemima Osunde Addresses…

Jemima Osunde Addresses Allegations Of BBL

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has reacted to the viral social media rumours of undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), surgery.

New Telegraph gathered that the speculation began when an X user expressed both admiration and surprise over what he believed was the actress’s enhanced figure.

The X user wrote: “I don’t know @jemimaosunde did BBL, but that girl drives me wild.”

READ ALSO:

Jemima, known for her humour and confidence, swiftly shut down the rumour with a simple yet sharp response

She replied: “Which of the Jemima?”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Edo PDP Rejects Tribunal’s Verdict, Proceeds To Appeal Court
Share
Copy Link
×