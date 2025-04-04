Jemima Osunde Addresses Allegations Of BBL

Share

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has reacted to the viral social media rumours of undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), surgery.

New Telegraph gathered that the speculation began when an X user expressed both admiration and surprise over what he believed was the actress’s enhanced figure.

The X user wrote: “I don’t know @jemimaosunde did BBL, but that girl drives me wild.”

Jemima, known for her humour and confidence, swiftly shut down the rumour with a simple yet sharp response

She replied: “Which of the Jemima?”

