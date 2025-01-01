Jeju Air Chief Pledges To ‘Repair Trust’ After Deadly Plane Crash

Share

Jeju Air CEO has pledged to “repair trust” by strengthening safety measures after one of its planes crashed at South Korea’s Muan International Airport on Sunday.

Winter air traffic will be reduced by between 10-15% in order to carry out more maintenance work, Kim Yi-bae said at a press conference in Seoul.

He stressed that pre-flight inspection of the plane and its landing gear “showed nothing abnormal”.

A plane would not be cleared for take off if the maintenance team had not signed off on its safety, Kim added.

Elsewhere, investigators have begun inspecting the plane’s two black boxes – the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder, reports the BBC

