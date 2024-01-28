Jehovah’s Witnesses Release Digital Brochure to Mark World Holocaust Day

As the world com- memorated the 97th International Holocaust Remembrance Day (also known as World Holocaust Day or IHRD) yesterday, one of the groups targeted by the Nazi regime, Jehovah’s Witnesses, has said it should not be lost on the world that they were among the first to be sent to the Death Camp.

Accordingly, as conferences and exhibitions related to the 79th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation take place around the world, Jehovah’s Witnesses have released a 32-page digital brochure titled: “Purple Triangles – “Forgotten Victims” of the Nazi Regime”. In a statement, the National Spokesman of the Witnesses in Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Eroyemi said the group then referred to as Bible Students, suffered inhumane treatment at the Auschwitz- Birkenau Concentration Camp by the Nazi regime “solely on the basis of their religious convictions.

“During its nearly five years of operation, Auschwitz expanded to include a concentration camp, a forced-labor camp, and an extermination camp, as well as over 40 subcamps. Here, the Nazi regime carried out some of the most agonizing human rights abuses against millions of Jews, as well as Poles, Slavs, Roman and Sinti, homosexuals, and people with disabilities, among others. Some 400 Jehovah’s Witnesses of various nationalities, including Polish and German, were also among those victimized at the infamous camp. Four gas chambers claimed as many as 6,000 prisoners’ lives daily.

“A purple-triangle patch stitched near the prisoner number on the left side of uniforms identified Jehovah’s Witnesses who were imprisoned, not for their national or ethnic identity, but for their religious beliefs. “The Nazis offered them freedom if they would renounce their Christian faith and support the regime. Yet, they had the courage to stick to Chris- tian values—loyalty to God and love for others.”