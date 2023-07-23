Jehovah’s Witnesses Launch Historic Museum In Nigeria

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria have unveiled a significant historical and cultural landmark – the “100 Years of Courage” Museum in the picturesque Igieduma Village, Edo State, Nigeria. According to the organisation’s Nigerian Spokesman, Olusegun Eroyemi, this institution documents a century-long journey of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria, marking an influential era in Nigerian and Christian history.

The Museum offers a rich narrative of the growth of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria, starting with the arrival of Claude ‘Bible’ Brown in 1921, through turbulent periods including the Nigerian Civil War, to their present-day community of over 400,000 members. He said it is a testament to the extraordinary story of ordinary Nigerians, men, women, and children, whose unwavering acts of faith sowed the seeds of a thriving spiritual community amidst a variety of challenges.

“The Museum does not just narrate; it involves the visitor in the historical narrative. Utilizing modern technology, visitors can enjoy interactive exhibits through special WiFi-Bluetooth connections and installed TV screens, providing an immersive and engaging learning experience. Visitors can also hear heart-touching personal stories that exemplify resilience and faith during challenging times.”

Eroyemi said this Museum will pique the interest of your readership, particularly those interested in Nigerian history, Christian history, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. We invite journalists, academics, tourists, and the general public to experience this unique historical journey. The Museum is open for tours following its official launch on June 1, 2023, and there is no entry fee, and a knowledgeable tour guide will be assigned to every group.