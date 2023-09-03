Jehovah’s Witnesses Launch Global Campaign, Offer Message Of Hope

Against the current global concern for better government on the minds of people around the world, Jehovah’s Witnesses will launch an international campaign to bring attention to a universal solution with effect from September.

To this end, a special edition of The Watchtower magazine will be distributed during this month featuring the theme “What Is God’s Kingdom?” Local Jehovah’s Witnesses from Lagos State, Nigeria, will distribute this special-edition magazine, available in over 780 languages in print and online.

“I am eagerly looking forward to participating in the campaign. I have observed how much suffering people are going through, and I know that we really need a publication of this sort at this time,” said Nancy, a local Witness in Lagos. “There is too much frustration, and I can’t wait to be part of this helpful campaign,” she said.

Through- out the centuries, millions of Jesus’ followers have prayed the words “thy Kingdom come” but wonder what that Kingdom is. Hence the magazine will provide Bible-based answers to such questions as “Who is the King of God’s Kingdom? When will God’s Kingdom rule the earth? What will God’s Kingdom accomplish? What is God’s Kingdom? “ In a statement issued by Ezekiel Bolaji, Regional Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Badagry, Lagos, the group said clear and simple explanations have been designed to appeal to both new and experienced Bible readers.

“It’s no secret that many people feel we need better rulership, but few can agree on how to achieve this. The good news is, Jesus will be the perfect ruler who can and will solve all the problems we are facing here on earth. Our campaign will bring this much-needed message of hope to our communities,” he said.