Jehovah’s Witnesses Laud Impact Of Translation on Evangelism

Jehovah’s Witnesses have lauded the expansion and recognition of languages, especially indigenous languages, as an important aspect and requirement for human development, advancement of knowledge and dissemination of the God News. This is contained in a press release issued recently on the observance of September 30 as International Translation Day as instituted in 2017 by the United Nations to honor the challenging work of language professionals worldwide.

In a release signed by the regional spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, Eze- kiel Bolaji, the group said that as one of the organizations which appreciate the monumental efforts of Bible translators world- wide, they could not but laud the impact of translation on the dissemination of the life-saving message.

“God loves mankind so much, no matter their nationality, language color, and since God’s thoughts are contained in the bible, it is only loving and wise to get it translated into as many or all languages spoken by humans. “That is no empty claim. In the 1950s, Jehovah’s Witnesses continued the long legacy of Bible translation when they released the highly acclaimed New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures, which has been published in whole or in part in over 210 languages.

“Beyond the Bible itself, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org, has earned the title of the world’s most translated website. Bible- based content is available in almost 1,100 languages, including over 100 sign languages. The UN has chosen the date of September 30 because it marks the death of Jerome of Stridon over 1600 years ago, who is best known for his translation of the Bible into Latin, called the Vulgate, which has been described as “the greatest and most influential literary accomplishment of the fourth century.

“The work of the hard- working translators out of respect for the Author of the Bible and its readers has resulted in the Bible and bible-based publications getting into the hands of lovers of bible truth not barring their language history, thus giving their lives a meaning” says Bo- laji. These he says “come in various forms – audio/ visual files RTF, sign language. We appreciate the enormous work of Jerome, and we are very happy to contribute our quota.”