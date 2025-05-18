Jehovah’s Witnesses begin three-day Pure Worship Convention

Share

In view of the concern of many communities about matters of faith and spirituality, Jehovah’s Witnesses have commenced their annual global convention series, which has the theme “Pure Worship!” began this weekend.

While the 2025 programme which will address such concerns commenced at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Daluwon, in Ogun State, this weekend, others in Lekki and Badagry, in Lagos State, will follow later till the end of the year.

The programme which will run for 17 weekends, began on May 16, 2025. About 11 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions organized by Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide in 2024.

Olukayode Akin-Bamidele, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses at Daluwon area said “This year’s convention theme is intended to bring clarity to many people who are searching for hope. All in attendance, it is hoped, would leave feeling refreshed and re-energized with the knowledge of what ‘worship’ is all about and how this can help them cope with today’s challenges.”

He added that attendees are looking forward to “another spiritually uplifting time as we convene once again to bring this exciting programme to Daluwon.”

The “Pure Worship!” convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses and interviews on topics such as: What Is Pure Worship? Take these things away from here! And Do You Worship What You Know?

Part of the programme is Episode 2 of “The Good News According to Jesus,” and the 18-episode video series is a comprehensive look at the life and ministry of Jesus Christ based solely on the Gospel accounts. Episode 1 premiered as a special feature at last year’s convention series, while Episode 2 will be shown in two parts on Friday and Saturday. Saturday’s highlight is a baptism of local candidates.

