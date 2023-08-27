Jehovah’s Witnesses Begin “Exercise Faith” Global Convention

After a three-year pan- demic pause, one of the largest convention organisations in the world has once again chosen Daluwon in Ogun State, Badagry and Lekki, in Lagos State to host its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience!” Convention.

Some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience!” Convention series, more than 320 conventions of which will be held in 39 host cities in Nigeria alone. Prior to 2020, Ogun and Lagos States were impacted by Jehovah’s Witnesses filling hotels and restaurants as they attended their annual conventions at their Daluwon, Badagry and Lekki Assembly Halls.

In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition at these locations when the Witnesses cancelled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programmes as virtual events in more than 1,000 languages. But beginning August 11, the Witnesses will bring that tradition back to Daluwon, then to Badagry beginning August 18 and Lekki October 6, 2023.

“The truth is: the virtual conventions did well; but nothing is as good as interacting with persons you love, smiling because you heard a very interesting talk, and looking at somebody at the other side also smiling at you. We have missed it for this long, and we are all looking forward to it” said Olusegun Eroyemi, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“Our online conventions were particularly successful for one thing, reaching millions, especially those who are unable to move, maybe because of age or poor health or other limitations. But with in-person gatherings, it’s more localised with brothers from the locality handling the talks but it will still be hybrid in the sense that there will still be programs to be viewed online.”

From Friday through Sunday, six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples. A live baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a pre-recorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.

“More than ever before, the quality of patience is desirable at this time. The biting economic stress, health challenges and interpersonal dis- connect even among friends and family and even com- communities exact pressure on our patience” says Jahswill Stephen. The three days of this convention, it is hoped, will make a tremendous difference in the lives of the convention delegates and their families.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centres, and theaters around the world for more than 100 years. After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, August 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events in Nigeria since the lifting of the pandemic restrictions.

The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, please go to jw.org website and navigate to the “About Us” tab.