Jehovah Witnesses Feature Year-Long Bible Reading Plan

In order to meet the need of individuals who want to complete reading of the entire Bible in a year, Jehovah’s Witnesses have designed an annual Bible reading plan that offers seekers of divine knowledge an exciting but challenging experience of reading the entire Bible.

Long known for their work in distributing Bibles and Bible-based materials, Jehovah’s Witnesses are featuring “Bible-Reading Plans” on their official website, jw.org. A schedule is available for free download that offers options to read the Bible daily or to complete it in one year. There’s even a reading plan for beginners.

According to a statement by the Christian organisation, readers can dive into the Scriptures in chronological order or explore it through specific topics, such as how God interacted with ancient Israel or how the first-century Christian congregation originated. JW.ORG also offers audio recordings of the Bible for those who prefer to listen to the Scriptures and supplemental articles such as: How Can I Get Started? What Will Make It Interesting? How Can the Bible Improve My Life?

The statement by Olukayode Akin-Bamidele, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, added that “as the turn of events continue to worsen, many have continued to seek answers to important questions about the real purpose of life and what the future holds. These and many more life’s important questions are satisfactorily answered if one truly makes effort to search for them using the free tool to explore the Scriptures as provided on jw.org.”

He said readers will see how the Bible, the guidebook to life, will improve their overall mental, emotional and physical well-being and provide them a real hope for the future.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have so far translated the Bible, in whole or in part, into over 240 languages, and anyone can obtain a hard copy without charge. They have also developed the free JW Library app which contains digital copies of the Bible and Bible study aids.

To access the Bible-reading schedule, visit jw.org and type “Bible-Reading Plans” in the search box. You can also search for any of the articles mentioned in this story.

