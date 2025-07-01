Jega: Tinubu Has Political Will To End Farmers-Herders Crisis

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Livestock Reforms, Professor Attahiru Jega, has affirmed that President Tinubu possesses the political will to resolve Nigeria’s protracted farmers-herders conflict—if the right reforms are implemented with the backing of relevant stakeholders.

Professor Jega, a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), made the assertion while delivering a distinguished personality lecture at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State. The lecture, titled “The Political Economy of Livestock Development in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects,” was part of activities marking the institution’s 50th anniversary and held in honour of Senator Saliu Mustapha.

Jega identified worsening land pressure, climate change, and poor governance of natural resources as key drivers of the recurring clashes, urging a comprehensive approach to livestock sector reform.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated the willingness and capacity to solve this crisis,” Jega said. “What is needed now is stakeholders’ support—particularly from the National Assembly, security agencies, and state actors—to implement evidence-based reforms.”

Highlighting Nigeria’s looming protein crisis, Jega painted a sobering picture of the country’s future if immediate action is not taken. Citing population projections that place Nigeria as the world’s third most populous nation by 2050 with nearly 400 million people, he warned of a deepening nutritional and economic crisis.

“To meet future consumption needs, Nigeria will need a 253 per cent increase in poultry production, 117 per cent in beef, and an astounding 577 per cent growth in milk output,” he said. “These are clear warning signs—not just projections.”

He stressed that while the livestock sector contributes between 7 to 9 per cent of Nigeria’s agricultural GDP and supports over 20 million livelihoods, it is constrained by outdated systems, poor veterinary services, weak infrastructure, fragmented value chains, and chronic underinvestment.

Insecurity linked to the farmer-herder conflict, he added, further disrupts rural livelihoods and threatens national stability.

“Violent conflict over land use and grazing routes is not merely a food systems issue—it is a peace and security issue,” Jega emphasized. “Reforming this sector is not optional. It is a developmental and national security imperative.”

He called for investment in climate-smart agriculture, rural infrastructure, and inclusive value chains that can attract private capital.

“The alternative is worsening protein deficiency, persistent rural poverty, and increased reliance on food imports,” he cautioned.

Senator Saliu Mustapha, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Production Services and Rural Development, praised Professor Jega’s lecture as both intellectually rich and policy-relevant.

Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central Senatorial District, pledged that the National Assembly would fully support President Tinubu’s livestock and agricultural reform agenda.

“The insights provided by Professor Jega will help shape our legislative direction and empower young Nigerians to explore sustainable livestock ventures,” Mustapha said. “We are committed to collaborating with the executive to deliver food security and rural development.”

In her opening remarks, the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Adedoyin Omeda, said the theme was chosen in response to Nigeria’s deepening economic and security challenges. She described Jega as “a bridge between rigorous academic scholarship and transformative public service.”

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Services), Professor Fawole Adisa, said the lecture reflects the university’s alignment with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Professor Jega’s selection was deliberate. His experience in public policy and leadership makes him the ideal voice to address the future of livestock development in Nigeria,” Egbewole stated.

The event drew participation from academics, lawmakers, policymakers, and students, many of whom echoed the urgent need to revamp Nigeria’s underperforming livestock sector.