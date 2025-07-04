Jega: N30trn Livestock Industry Key To Inclusive Growth, Long-Term Food Security

Special Adviser to the President and Coordinator of Presidential Livestock Reform, Professor Attahiru Jega, has described the modernisation of the nation’s livestock sector as a national imperative.

He stated that the Nigerian livestock industry, valued at approximately N30 trillion, “can be transformed from chronic underperformance and conflict, into a driver of inclusive growth, social cohesion and longterm food security, through strategic reforms informed by empirical evidence”.

The former INEC chairman stated these while delivering the annual distinguished personality lecture, titled: the Political Economy of Livestock Development in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects, organised by the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ilorin.

Jega, who said that the transformation of the livestock sector must be underpinned by the convergence of statecraft, private enterprise and academic innovation, added that each would contribute to the shared vision of a resilient and prosperous livestock economy.

Jega added that, “this demographic surge will necessitate a 253 per cent increase in poultry meat, a 117 per cent rise in beef and a staggering 577 per cent expansion in milk production to satisfy domestic consumption requirements.”

He, therefore, called for political will and an anticipatory planning and long-term investments in livestock systems, saying without that, “Nigeria risks facing acute protein deficits, heightened food insecurity and intensified pressure on already fragile rural livelihoods”.

Jega also disclosed that his committee had suggested the establishment of National Livestock Industrial Zones across the six geo-political zones of the country to President Bola Tinubu.

“These zones would be anchored by export-certified abattoirs meeting European Union and ECOWAS standards, dairy processing clusters powered by renewable energy cold chains, and integrated leather industrial parks geared towards valueadded manufacturing,” he said.

Jega, whose sub-theme lecture was: “Strategic Reforms for Nigeria’s Livestock Sector: Addressing FarmerHerder Conflicts, Modernising Production and Unlocking Economic Potentials”, said the measure would also ensure creation of several million jobs and increase the nation’s revenue generation.