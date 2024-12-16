JED PLC Pledges Commitment To Staff Welfare, Improved Performance

Share

The Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED PLC) has reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing staff welfare and boosting performance.

The Managing Director, Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed made this commitment during a courtesy visit from the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) leadership, led by President Engr Comrade Adebiyi Opayemi.

The Managing Director disclosed that Management decided to deliberately enhance staff welfare with the belief that it would spur them to higher productivity.

Mohammed who used the occasion to trumpet his efforts at attaining robust staff welfarism said less than two days after assumption of office, he was able to resolve the impasse between Jos Electricity Distribution Plc and the Benue State government which culminated in locking the company premises in Benue State by the Benue State Inland Revenue Service.

He explained, “As soon as I assumed office and was told that all our offices in Benue State were sealed by the Benue State Revenue Service and because of that our staff have nowhere to operate from, I rushed and met the then Governor of Benue State, and the offices were immediately unsealed”.

He disclosed further that less than a week after taking over the responsibility as the Chief executive Officer, he promptly confirmed no fewer than 121 staff whose fates were hanging due to non-confirmation beyond the statutory period required.

The NUEE leadership applauded JED PLC’s efforts to enhance staff welfare and performance.

President Engr Comrade Adebiyi Opayemi urged the Management to continue its collaborative spirit and welfare policies, emphasizing the union’s support for progress and its stance against corruption.

He tasked the MD and his Management team not to be derailed from the already established welfare policy, stressing that the Management should continue with its collaborative spirit as partners in progress.

“We are partners in progress. What we found here today shows that we are progressing, and that shows that you are a good leader”, he told the Managing Director and his team.

The president further appealed to the management that despite the promotion done so far, Management should kindly identify hard-working staff and further encourage them, adding, “We have come here to support you and collaborate with you, but we will not condone corruption from any staff”.

A similar visit was paid by the President of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Company, Comrade Nnamdi Vincent Agibo on Monday.

