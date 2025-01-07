Jean-Marie Le Pen Dies At 96

Share

The controversial founder of France’s far-right National Front (now National Rally), Jean-Marie Le Pen is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the former paratrooper, who led the party from 1972 to 2011, passed away after recent health issues at the age of 96.

Confirming the development, his family who spoke with AFP news agency said he died on Tuesday, January 7.

It would be recalled that Le Pen was a polarising figure in French politics, known for his incendiary rhetoric and legal troubles, despite his controversies, Le Pen had a lasting impact on French politics.

He faced numerous convictions for denying crimes against humanity and making inflammatory remarks, including referring to the Holocaust as a “mere detail” in World War II history.

READ ALSO:

His comments often sparked outrage, including a suggestion in 2014 that Ebola could solve global overpopulation.

He shocked the nation in 2002 by advancing to the second round of the presidential election, where he lost to Jacques Chirac.

His daughter, Marine Le Pen, took over the party leadership in 2011 and later distanced the party from his more extreme views, expelling him in 2018.

Le Pen’s military background included service in the French Foreign Legion during the Algerian War, where he was accused of torturing detainees.

He later claimed such methods were necessary, though he denied further allegations as politically motivated.

Born to a fisherman and a seamstress, Le Pen rose to become a prominent figure in far-right politics, serving as an MP, MEP, and regional councillor over his career.

He leaves behind his wife, Jany, and three daughters, including Marine, who continues to shape the far right’s presence in France.

Share

Please follow and like us: