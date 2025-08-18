Jealous Lover Stabs Girlfriend To Death In Port Harcourt Over Alleged Cheating

A young man, who suspected his girlfriend of cheating with another man in the Diobu axis in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has stabbed her to death after an argument, which led to an altercation.

The suspected killer, who is simply known in the area as “Doctor”, according to a source, had suspected that his girlfriend, Ima, was going out with another man, hence confronted her with the allegation, leading to her death.

The incident, which occured at Okereke Street, Mile 2 Diobu on Sunday night,17th August,2025, attracted the attention of the caretaker of the compound, who immediately rushed to the Azikiwe Police Division, Mile 2 Diobu, to make a formal complaint on the incident.

According to an eyewitness, on arrival at the compound, a team of policemen arrested the suspect and took the remains of the lady to the morgue.

Shortly after the arrest, a crowd of sympathisers and others, who had gotten wind of the incident, thronged to the Azikiwe Police Division on Monday morning, when the corpse of the lady was brought to the station before being deposited at the morgue.

Our reporter outside the Police station observed that the corpse of the lady was taken to an undisclosed mortuary by the Police a few minutes after it was brought to the station.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko, said that the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, PortHarcourt, for discreet probe.

The police spokesperson also confirmed that “the suspect has been arrested,” and that an investigation has commenced into the incident.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, Prince Wiro has called on the Police to ensure justice.

Wiro said: “We are calling on the Police to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation with a view to serving justice on the matter.

“I want to use this opportunity to advise young persons that a toxic relationship is not what you will endure. People should walk away from a toxic relationship.

“There is no relationship that is more important that your life.You cannot be in toxic relationship in expense of your life.”