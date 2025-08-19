Jealous Lover Stabs Girlfriend To Death In Port Harcourt For Alleged Cheating

Ayoung man who suspected his girlfriend of cheating with another man in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has stabbed her to death after an argument, which led to an altercation.

The suspected killer, who is simply known in the area as “Doctor” according to a source had suspected that his girlfriend, Ima, was going out with another man, hence confronted her with the allegation, leading to the stabbing to death.

The incident, which occurred at Okereke Street, Mile 2 Diobu on the night of Sunday, August 17, attracted the attention of the caretaker of the compound, who immediately rushed to the Azikiwe Police Divi- sion, Mile 2 Diobu, to make a formal complaint on the incident.

According to an eyewitness, on arrival at the compound, a team of policemen arrested the suspect, and took the remains of the lady to the morgue. Shortly after the arrest, a crowd of sympathisers and others, who had gotten wind of the incident thronged to the Azikiwe Police Division on yesterday morning, when the corpse of the lady was brought to the station before being deposited at the morgue.

Our reporter outside the Police Station observed that the corpse of the lady was taken to undisclosed mortu- ary by the Police few minutes after it was brought to the sta- tion. Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko, said that the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Port Harcourt for discreet probe.