JD Vance To Join Wife On Greenland Visit

Share

United States Vice President JD Vance has announced he will be accompanying his wife, Usha Vance, on her scheduled visit to Greenland later this week.

JD Vance, in a video post shared on X handle, said, “There is so much excitement around Usha’s visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided I didn’t want her to have all that fun by herself, so I’m going to join her.

I’ll be visiting some of our guardians in the Space Force on the northwest coast of Greenland and also just checking out what’s going on with the security there.”

Usha Vance’s original itinerary included visits to historical sites and participation in a traditional dog-sledding race, specifically mentioning Pituffik Space Base, a crucial US military installation in Greenland.

READ ALSO:

However, the White House later announced changes, replacing the dog-sledding event with meetings with US military officials.

Speaking on behalf of US President Donald Trump, JD Vance stated, “We want to reinvigorate the security of the people of Greenland because we think it’s important for protecting the security of the entire world.”

The visit has sparked controversy, as Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in asserting more US control over Greenland, citing national and international security concerns.

However, Greenland’s government has rejected such ambitions, and officials in the capital, Nuuk, have denied claims that a US delegation, including Usha Vance, was invited.

The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, also criticized the visit, stating, “Greenland did not welcome such a gesture.

Both Greenland and Denmark are under undue pressure, but we will stand firm.”

This visit follows a previous trip by Donald Trump Jr. to Nuuk earlier this year, further highlighting the strained relationship between Greenland and the Trump administration.

Greenland remains an autonomous territory under Denmark, and most of its political leaders and citizens have opposed any US attempts to exert control over the island.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

