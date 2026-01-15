JCI Nigeria Collaborates With FG To Boost Youth Devt

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria has dis- closed that it is working in partnership with relevant government agencies and key stakehold- ers to curb the alarming youths unemployment in the country by providing entrepreneurship upliftment and job creation for Nigerian youths.

Similarly, the JCI Nigeria also explained that it is campaigning vigorously against the massive exiting of large numbers of Nigerian youths outside the shore of Nigeria, otherwise known as japa syndrome to make them have a new belief mindset and orientation that they shouldn’t wait for what the government would do for them economically but rather, what they should do for their country’s economy to grow rapidly.

National President of JCI Nigeria, Akinbode Akintogun made this known at the JCI Nigeria Unveiling of its 2026 Agenda and media briefing on the forthcoming Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Programme slated for August this year.

Akintogun stated that the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to youth leadership development, nation-building, and sustainable institutional growth.

Similarly, he noted that JCI Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, leadership development, and sustainable partnerships that contribute meaningfully to national growth. According to him, JCI Nigeria, currently, has about 5,000 active members with over 100,000 in Alumni members.

However, JCI Nigeria hope to increase its member- ship by 30 per cent growth in 2026. He added that JCI Nigeria has been in existence for around 110 years old, and this year is going to make it 111 years old globally. But JCI Nigeria has been in Nigeria for 69 years, with JCI Nigeria belong- ing to the Africa and Middle East Area of JCI International.

The JCI Nigeria national president said: “Around youths unemployment, we are Youth led and Youth driven organisation and we have different skills development training across different areas of the country which we invite different people to partake in.

“We’ve different trainings around skills upliftment so that youths are not just employment driven but entrepreneurship driven as well. If you can’t get a job you should be able to innovate yourself to give back to the society.

“We are an organisation that do not wait for what the government is going to do for us but what we are going to do for the government. We do not wait for what the country will do for us we work towards what we are going to give back to our community and to our country.

“And this is what we consistently do to improve young minds, young people, young professionals. We are a network of young leaders as I have mentioned. That does not mean everyone is employed because it is a circle and it is network that we strive to make sure that we train people with the skills that they wish and also, in line with entrepreneurship.

That’s different ways that we are doing.” On the MDAs partnership and japa syndrome advocacy, Akintogun stressed that “about the japa syndrome or let me say about the partnership with government.

“Last year, we usually have our TOYP along with our international youth day and we had a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Youths and Development in Abuja and JCI Nigeria was endorsed as a youth building organisation by the Ministry and then this partnership and endorsement is what we have continued work on with the ministry to train youths.

“At the end of the day, what makes a lot of people tries to travel like the japa syndrome is in terms of security, unemployment and so on.

But at JCI Nigeria, we have a lots to training to handle unemploy- ment rate to put members, youths, young minds in a better position to be able to stand.

“And also, if you have the mindset of improving the community and your country and not another one then definitely you will be willing to stay behind and improve the community that has built you for the past years.”