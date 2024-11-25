JCI Ibadan Elite honours PR guru, Olanrewaju

Share

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of media and public relations, Ola Olalekan Olanrewaju, a seasoned media consultant, PR Expert and Group Managing Director of Lewaj Group, has been honored with the prestigious “Brand Promoter of the Year” award by Junior Chamber International (JCI) Ibadan Elite.

The award, presented on Saturday by the 2024 JCI Ibadan Elite President, Cynthia Akhagbeme-Simeon, was part of the grand celebration during the organization’s Annual Convention and Investiture Ceremony for its 8th President.

In her remarks, President Cynthia lauded Olanrewaju’s unwavering dedication to promoting JCI Ibadan Elite’s image, highlighting his strategic use of media platforms, outdoor advertising assets, and extensive professional network to spotlight the Local Organization’s initiatives. She described him as a “PR expert any leader should pray to have on their team.”

Olanrewaju’s career spans diverse aspects of media and communication, including his overseeing a conglomerate, among them: Lewaj Africa Ltd., a leading advertising agency and outdoor company; Ibadan Media Ltd, a trusted online news platform that keeps the public informed about developments in Ibadan and Oyo State; Leaf Construction & Real Estate Ltd, which focuses on construction, real estate, as well as, Leaf Afrocentric Ltd, that deals in agriculture and waste management solutions.

According to JCI, beyond his corporate achievements, “Olanrewaju is celebrated for his ability to craft compelling narratives and enhance brand visibility. As a journalist and blogger, he has consistently leveraged his expertise to promote positive stories, influence public opinion, and champion local and international causes.

“During my tenure as president, Olanrewaju’s contributions were instrumental in amplifying the organization’s voice. His strategic deployment of outdoor billboards and consistent updates via Ibadan Media Ltd created significant awareness about JCI Ibadan Elite’s programs and events. His impact on our organization has been remarkable. He has used his resources and expertise to push our positive image to the general public, adding immense value to our brand”, Cynthia said.

While receiving the award, Olanrewaju expressed gratitude, saying, “This recognition inspires me to continue adding value to humanity and contributing to the growth of the organizations I serve. It is a call to do more, and I am committed to that mission”.

Share

Please follow and like us: