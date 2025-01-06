JBN Picks CEO, Directors For Benin Subsidiary

Share

Julius Berger Nigeria (JBN) Plc has appointed Mr. Christophe Fierens as Resident Executive Director for its subsidiary in Benin Republic.

Other appointees are Engr. Goni Musa Sheikh and Mr. Jochen Stolle as nonexecutive directors and Mrs. Cecilia Ekanem Madueke as company secretary.

The company explained in statement that the strategic moves was taken to capitalise on emerging business opportunities in the country, particularly in the planning and construction of civil and engineering works.

The company in a notice to Nigerian Exchange Limited, investing public in line with regulatory obligations explained that the new subsidiary would be located at Lot 3251, Les Cocotiers, Cotonou, Benin Republic.

