Jazzman Calls Out Adekunle Gold For Using His Hit Song

Nigerian singer Jazzman Olofin has openly reprimanded Afropop star Adekunle Gold after discovering that the younger artist rehearsed his classic hit “Raise Da Roof” with a live band ahead of an upcoming show in London, without first seeking his approval.

In a message shared on Instagram, Jazzman clarified that while he has no problem with artistes performing or freestyling to older songs on stage, he considered it disrespectful for Adekunle Gold to rehearse a full rendition of his 22-year-old hit without reaching out.

“I have no issue with an artist freestyling another artist’s song on stage,” he wrote. “But when you go through a great length to actually rehearse my 22-year-old hit song with your live band… haba.”

The singer, known for shaping Nigeria’s early-2000s pop sound, addressed suggestions that he may be out of touch or retired.

He dismissed the idea strongly, emphasising that he remains active and available.

“I may be a little too old to be singing your generation’s music, but I’m certainly not too old to spend your generation’s money,” he said. “Adekunle Gold, I’m very much alive and still actively performing. Don’t beat around the bush. Next time, call.”

The post has sparked conversations online about respect, communication, and intellectual property among artists across different generations. Adekunle Gold has not yet publicly responded to the comments.