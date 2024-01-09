Jaywon’s Iledare Foundation’ Touches Lives In Kogi

As part of his yearly humanitarian activity, Nigerian singer, and songwriter, Oluwajuwonlo Iledare professionally known as Jaywon has again impacted lives in Kogi State.

This time around, the humanitarian train took its free health care for widows and orphans in the Egbe community, Kogi State.

Established to help ease the burdens of existence for widows and orphans, and also assist the welfare and empowerment of disadvantaged widows by supporting them to get free health care, foodstuff and essential material; Jaywon has reiterated that his foundation will continue to bring succour to the people of Kogi state.

On why he chose to run the activities of the foundation in Kogi State, the Odun Yi crooner noted that it was important for him to start with his people as a bonafide Kogi indigene and as such it’s been over 10 years of bringing joy to the people of the state and there is no going back

It is however pertinent to note that Jaywon’s new version of his timeless hits ‘ This year ‘ with Canadian/ Lebanese artist Karl Wolf will be dropping soon; a song whose snippets have gained almost 200 thousand creations on TikTok even before its release.