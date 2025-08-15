Jaywon Reacts To Ayra Starr’s Fashion Choice

Afrobeats musician, Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, better known as “Jaywon”, has stirred conversation on social media after commenting on Grammy-nominated singer, Aderibigbe Oyinkansola, popularly known as Ayra Starr’s latest outfit.

The controversy began when Ayra Starr posted a photo wearing a tiny blue bra that barely covered half of her cleavage.

A fan on X drew Jaywon’s attention to the post, asking for his opinion on what they described as “Indecent dressing.”

In response, Jaywon wrote: “She no get mama and papa?”

His remark quickly gained traction, with mixed reactions flooding the comment section. While some agreed with his view, others criticised him for interfering in the singer’s personal choices.

This is not the first time Ayra Starr has faced public scrutiny over her bold fashion statements. She has repeatedly been a target for criticism from those who believe her style is too revealing.

However, Ayra Starr has previously shared that she lost her father at a young age and was raised solely by her mother.

Despite the ongoing backlash, the ‘Sability’ crooner has remained consistent with her fashion style, unapologetically embracing her personal brand.

The incident has once again ignited the long-standing debate on the balance between self-expression, cultural norms, and public perception in the Nigerian entertainment industry.