Jaywon Defends Fela Kuti Amid Afrobeat, Afrobeats Debate

Nigerian singer, Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, professionally known as Jaywon, has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Afrobeats and Afrobeat, firmly defending the legacy of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

In a post shared on X on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Jaywon cautioned fans and commentators against diminishing Fela’s influence while celebrating the global success of modern Afrobeats artists.

Reacting to conversations suggesting that Afrobeats has surpassed Afrobeat, the singer stressed that no living artist can be considered greater than Fela Kuti.

Jaywon urged supporters of contemporary Afrobeats stars to avoid unnecessary comparisons, describing current musicians as “children” who should be allowed to thrive without being pushed into debates that pit them against legends.

According to him, Fela’s impact on music, culture, and activism remains unmatched.

He further warned that excessive praise and online hype could mislead younger artists and fans into overlooking the historical roots of the genre.

Jaywon’s comments have since sparked fresh discussions on social media, with many users echoing his sentiments while others continue to debate the evolution and global reach of Afrobeats.

The exchange highlights a recurring tension in Nigerian music discourse, as fans celebrate Afrobeats’ international success while grappling with how to properly honour the pioneers who laid its foundation.