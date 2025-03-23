Share

Nigerian afrobeat singers, Dammy Krane and Jaywon have engaged in a heated argument over their support for collegue, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the duo public feud started when Jaywon referenced Davido’s old interview where he stated that “Nigeria’s economy is in shambles”.

Questioning Davido’s critics, Jaywon via his X handle wrote; “A few months ago, when Davido spoke about the state of the country in an interview, some people quickly came together to call him out as if he was lying.

“Abeg, where are those people today? The reality is clear that Nigerians are their own biggest problem”.

Reacting to the post in the comments section, Dammy Krane wrote: “FLOPIDO & his family are part of NIGERIA’s problem. dem sef dey in power & na dem de distribute power”.

In another post Jaywon attacked Wizkid followers known as FC, describing them as empty heads who are fond of weighing into issues that do not concern them.

“Just because say you dey suffer no mean say everybody dey suffer. 97% of FCs are empty heads. Because even things wey no concern dem Dem go put mouth!!”.

In a swift response to Jaywon, Dammy Krane wrote: “Jay-lost na you no wan comot FLOPIDO’s gbolahan from your mouth. I own you, Jay Jay”.

Reacting to Dammy Krane statement, Jaywon wrote “You Dey curse me like say I owe your papa money. Every little thing, your career this, your career that, and your father had none”.

Reacting to the ongoing clash, many netizens criticised Dammy Krane, and accused him of interfering in issues unrelated to him.

