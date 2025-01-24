Jaywon Accuses Odumodublvck Of Using His Name To Stay Relevant

Share

Nigerian singer, Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, better known as Jaywon, has accused Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, also known as Odumodublvck of chasing clout with his name.

According to Jaywon, the ‘Declan Rice’ crooner is using his name to remain relevant in the music industry.

New Telegraph reports that the duo have been at loggerheads following their social media brawl in 2024, which led to Jaywon releasing a diss song for Odumodublvck.

However, speaking in a recent interview with Hip TV, Odumodublvck claimed that his social media brawl with Jaywon was just banter, stressing that they are on good terms.

He also disclosed that Jaywon is only relevant once a year when people invite him to perform his hit song ‘This Year’ during New Year celebrations.

Odumodublvck said: “Forget that banter, Jaywon is my guy. I really love Jaywon. He is relevant because they book him once a year.”

READ ALSO:

This didn’t sit down well with Jaywon who took to his X handle to address Odumodublvck’s remarks during the viral interview.

He wrote, “Odumodu will always mention my name in his interviews because that’s the only way he stays relevant.

“Even he admits that none of his other beefs trend because they’re not Jaywon. When I said he’s not all that, it wasn’t beef it was just facts. Enjoy yourself, boy.

“I can’t stand the fact that Odumodu thinks I’m beefing with him. Yo, get over it and focus on your career, bro.

“Or is it that you just can’t handle the fact that I’ll always be relevant because of that one single you keep coming for?”

Share

Please follow and like us: