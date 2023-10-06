Jay Jay Okocha Backs Samuel Chukwueze To Shine At Milan

Legendary footballer, Jay-Jay Okocha is reportedly backing “outstanding” Nigerian compatriot, Samuel Chukwueze to succeed at AC Milan.
The 24-year-old Chukwueze joined the Rossoneri over the summer after five impressive seasons with Villarreal in Spain.
The winger has been slowly integrated into Stefano Pioli’s team so far, with six of his seven Serie A appearances coming from the bench.
But talented former attacker Okocha believes the Nigeria international has all the tools to thrive at the San Siro.
READ ALSO:
- AC Millan Continues To Spend Big In Transfer Market
- AC Millan Intensifies Quest For Striker
- Defensive Worries Cost AC Millan
Speaking on behalf of the Bundesliga, Okocha told LiveScore: “He’s been outstanding in the last few years now.
“He’s been faced with a new challenge and it’s all about how quickly he can adjust.
“Language is always important because it’s always good to be able to communicate but his talent is never in doubt.
“I think he’s a great addition to the Milan team and I have no doubt that he will do well.”
The Nigeria International Samuel Chukwueze was bought into the Milan said for the abilities which he has displayed in Laliga but chances in the Milan shirt are still picking up as he is competing for a place on the right flank with the likes of Christian Pulisic.