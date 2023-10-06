Jay Jay Okocha Backs Samuel Chukwueze To Shine At Milan

“He’s been faced with a new challenge and it’s all about how quickly he can adjust.

“Language is always important because it’s always good to be able to communicate but his talent is never in doubt.

“I think he’s a great addition to the Milan team and I have no doubt that he will do well.”

The Nigeria International Samuel Chukwueze was bought into the Milan said for the abilities which he has displayed in Laliga but chances in the Milan shirt are still picking up as he is competing for a place on the right flank with the likes of Christian Pulisic.