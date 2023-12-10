Jay Boogie Speaks After Surviving BBL Surgery

Popular transgender and social media influencer, Jay Boogie has reflected on the goodness of God in his life as he speaks on how he was able to survive a botched Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Jay Boogie had cried out to Nigerians to seek financial support for his medical expenses after contracting some kidney complications from botched BBL surgery.

Jay Boogie called on Nigerians as he lamented how the botched BBL surgery resulted in him not being able to pass urine.

This, however, led him to solicit funds from the members of the public, saying all his finances had gone into his health issues.

Days after Jay Boogie solicited funds online, he finally survived his health struggles as has bounced back to health.

But speaking in a recent chat with the famous media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Boogie emphasized that he is a lover of God and throughout his life, the goodness of the Lord has been made manifest in his life.

He said, “I love Jesus right from time. If we were friends earlier, you would know that every morning, I post prayer points because of the life I am living, if not for God, I wouldn’t get what I am getting, the achievement I have today.

“Even without parents, I have been pulling through, like God has been so faithful that whenever I reflect on my growth, and the people I have met, though I wish I came across some persons in my past, sometimes, I just sit down and cry and be like ‘God, na you really do this thing for me because I no believe am say I fit count my money buy myself hair’.

“There are some things I see and I say ‘this is God’, then you now come and tell me that I am the devil but God is providing for me?”

Watch him speak below: