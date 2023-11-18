Jay Boogie Loses Two Kidneys Over Failed BBL

Nigerian transgender, Daniel Anthony Nsikan, better known as Jay Boogie has reportedly lost his two kidneys over failed Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

Jay Boogie’s medical doctor and close associate, Loveth Jennifer made the disclosure in a post shared on his social media page on Friday, November 17.

New Telegraph recalls that two weeks back, Jay Boogie, in a viral clip criticised his doctor for conducting a poorly life-threatening surgery on him.

As a result of the complications from the failed surgery, Jay hasn’t been able to urinate for almost three weeks now.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: “At this stage, Jayboogie needs a kidney transplant. Both kidneys have failed.

“We prayed and wished it never got to this stage but this is it. I will drop other updates soon.”