Jay Boogie Lied About His Failed Kidney – LGBT Community Alleges

The LGBT community and Doctor Loveth have exposed transgender, Jay Boogie for lying about his kidney and using it as a means to generate public funds.

It would be recalled that the transgender had last week disclosed that his two kidneys reportedly failed to function, following a failed BBL surgery.

He went online to cry out over his condition and revealed subsequently that he has been finding it difficult to properly pass urine.

However, a medical doctor on social media called out Jay Boogie for tweaking his medical complications from surgery to gain public sympathy and financial support.

In a new update, to the LGBT community, the doctor who started the GoFundMe account for him and Tosin has exposed Jay Boogie after the account was flagged, and his refusal to provide the original test results from the hospital to prove that two of his kidneys failed.

Watch the videos below;