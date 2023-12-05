Jay Boogie Flaunts New Acquired Body, Begs Nigerians For Forgiveness

Nigerian transgender, Daniel Nsikan, popularly known as Jay Boogie has opened up on the recent controversy surrounding his BBL surgery as he flaunts his new body.

New Telegraph recalls that rumours were circulating on social media that Jay Boogie allegedly lied to Nigerians, that he had overstated his health and needed a kidney transplant after undergoing a botched Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

Addressing the issue in an interview on Tuesday, Jay Boogie who now seems to be in good health was seen with the well-known skit creator Egungun.

He, however, used the opportunity to apologize sincerely to the Nigerian people.

Jay Boogie went above and beyond to bow down and beg for forgiveness from kind Nigerians, expressing his profound contrition. Speaking further, the transgender emphasized that he was only alive because of their assistance and highlighted that he didn't scam Nigerians. He added by expressing his appreciation for the contributions and prayed sincerely for God to reward the kind people who helped him. He further disclosed that he spent N5 million on his newly acquired body adding that he developed breasts due to the hormonal medications he has been taking. He said, "Let me kneel and apologize. Nigerians I'm sorry, I never scammed or defrauded Nigerians, it was all fake news. I can't go around in circles, I just wanted to get well and come out and clear my name and I'm sorry if anyone felt that way, I'm not that kind of person. "If not for you guys I won't be alive today. Thank you so much for the donations and may the good Lord bless you."