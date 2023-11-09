Jay Boogie Cries Out Over Failed BBL, Health Complications

Nigerian transgender and fashion enthusiast, Daniel Anthony Nsikan, better known as Jay Boogie has taken to his social media page to lament how he has spent all his life savings on diapers following a botched surgery which has caused him complications.

New Telegraph reports that this is coming days after the 25-year-old transgender came online to call out a doctor who performed a botched surgery on him.

It was alleged that the surgery had gone bad, leaving him with complicated health issues as he cried out for help.

In a recent update, Jay in an Instagram live session, opened up on the challenges he is currently facing.

He lamented that the surgeon had ruined his life and career and he has been having complications since the surgery.

Jay Boogie revealed that a lot of his life savings are now going into buying diapers.

He also disclosed that aside from taking care of his needs, he still has family to take care of and other bills to sort out.

Watch him speak below: