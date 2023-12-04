Jay Boogie Breaks Silence Amid Allegations Of Scamming Nigerians

Popular Nigerian transgender, Jay Boogie has finally broken his silence over the allegations of scamming Nigerians by lying about his health condition to generate public funds.

New Telegraph recalls that Jay Boogie had suffered health challenges after undergoing a botched (Brazilian Butt Lift) BBL surgery, resulting to having two failed kidneys.

The transgender also took to his Instagram page to plead with Nigerians to help him financially to undergo a kidney transplant. However, people had claimed that he was trying to scam Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

Following the allegations, Jay Boogie has come online to clarify the misconceptions, noting that he never said he had a failed kidney; all he had asked for was financial support for his medical bills.

According to him, his health challenges were real, and the reason he had been relatively silent as a result of his recovery since he had been discharged on November 28.

He wrote: “On the 30th October 2023, I had a BBL and Liposuction at CGE AESTHETICS (Curvy Girl Essentials) from 5 pm -11:40 pm, when I became conscious on 31st October 2023 while still at CGE till 11:22 am.

“My urine for 12 hours was less than 200ml and the surgeon began to panic, a referral was made to Lagoon Hospital on the 31st of October 2023 and I arrived at Lagoon Hospital at exactly 3:56 pm where doctors at the emergency unit came for their investigations and recommended medications to subdue pains while (EUCR, FBC, CT-SCAN, CRP, AND XYZ) was going on.

“On 1st November 2023 at 3:42 am, Lagoon Hospital returned me in an ambulance to CGE AESTHETICS.

We arrived at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre in Yaba at 6.23 am and I was diagnosed with Sepsis and Acute kidney injury, we started dialysis, which I did daily at that time and I still couldn’t pass urine. I also did a plasma exchange to enable me to pass urine, but that didn’t work.

I NEVER POSTED I NEEDED KIDNEY TRANSPLANT, I only posted I needed donations for my hospital bills.

Due to the media pressure, Zenith Hospital Management discharged me at 9 a.m. with Creatinine as high as 807 on the 18th of November 2023, and asked I to do my dialysis from home, all efforts to check in to LUTH AND LASUTH was VOID DUE TO LACK OF BED SPACE IN the Critical Care Unit (CCU). ! went to St.Nicholas hospital (Campbell street Lagos) where I had to continue my dialysis and more.”

I had to go offline for my mental health because the bullying was too much and I was getting death threats. I ceased communications because my family decided we needed privacy.

I NEVER SCAMMED NIGERIANS, I NEVER LIED, AND I DID NOT DEFRAUD ANYONE. I HAD SEPSIS AND ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY, AND I WAS ON DIALYSIS.

It took this long for me to respond because my health was my priority and I had to take care of myself. I was discharged on the 28th of November 2023, I am getting better and I feel better. I am still on medications, and I am also off dialysis for now and my health is rejuvenating.

I want to thank everyone who donated and reached out to me during my ordeal and I want to assure them I never lied or scammed Nigerians about my situation.”

See the post below: