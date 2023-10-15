Jassim Withdraws His Takeover Offer for Man United

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has allegedly with- drawn his offer to purchase Manchester United from the Glazer family, with the Qatari feeling that the valuation of the club is ‘outlandish’.

Last November, the Glazers signalled a willingness to enter into discussions over a sale of the club, and Sheikh Jassim has been considered as the favourite to complete a takeover in recent months. However, according to multiple reports, Sheikh Jassim has now decided to officially pull out of the race.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that the Qatari’s group offered in excess of £5bn for the 20-time English champions, but it is seemingly not enough to convince the Glazer family to sell. Jacobs claims that Sheikh Jassim views the valuation of the club, which is thought to be closer to £6bn, as ‘outlandish’, which has seen him withdraw his interest.

The journalist reports that Sheikh Jassim had made it clear that he would also commit in the region of £1.4bn to finance a new stadium and improve the training facilities.

Significant funds would also have been made available in the transfer market, while ‘community regeneration projects’ were also set to be a key part of their plans. However, the offer has now reportedly been withdrawn before it was expected to be formally rejected.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is believed to be preparing to offer £1.5bn for 25% of the club, with the British businessman now seemingly in pole position to purchase a minority stake.

Under the proposed deal, the Glazers would remain in majority control, which would prove hugely unpopular with the club’s fans, who have launched further protests against the Americans this season.