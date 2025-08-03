Jason Porshe Unveils NGANGA Collection

Nigeria’s Menswear brand, Jason Porshe has put the finishing touches to his S/S ‘25 collection titled, “NGANGA”.

‘NGANGA’ is an Igbo language for ‘swag’ and ‘prestige’, which resonates with the creative director’s inspiration of infusing a few historical elements for the culture, like the strass pearls & Isi Agu’.

According to the Founder of the Jason Porshe brand, Josiah Chika Samuel, “This collection is just about showing versatility, showing range with a few fabrics that share similarities in texture and basically just infusing a few historical elements for the culture , like the strass pearls & Isi Agu’.

The brand chose hand made Igbo Accessories to elevate the collection with great meaning : The Staff ( Ofo ) – The “Ofo” is a powerful symbol in Igbo culture, representing the connection between the living and their ancestors, as well as the authority bestowed upon individuals by the deities. It is handled with great respect and only by those who are deemed worthy and have the authority to wield it.

The Hand Fan : Àkùpè

The Beads : Mgbaji

All carefully put together to exude a modern , simple and refreshing garment presentation’ Jason Samuel Said.

That the collection is now tailor-made for both the male and female gender gave it an authentic twist. The ready-to-wear session had RMD paired with a female model.

Known for making stylish suits for fashion savvy men, the collection also had the a few bright coloured suits in line.

Speaking about choosing iconic Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, Jason Samuel said, “RMD is a reflection of a timeless yet really fashionable icon in the industry. I felt like he was just the perfect muse to work with or should I say to choose”.

Established in 2012, Jason Porshe popularly known as a menswear powerhouse has become a symbol of refined African tailoring and craftsmanship which has stayed and equally evolved in the business and craft for 13 years and counting.

The brand’s growing celebrities clientele started when it styled Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, in multi-coloured Porshe Jacket for the African Magic Viewers Choice Award, AMVCA red carpet in 2013. Since the remarkable debut, the A-List clientele continues to get bigger over time.