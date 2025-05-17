Jason Lee Leaks Alleged Message Implicating Kelsey Harris

Share

An alleged chat between popular YouTuber, Jason Lee and renowned American singer Tory Lanez, accusing Kelsey Harris of involvement in the shooting of her former friend, Megan Thee Stallion, has surfaced online.

This followed a claim by Bradley James, Kelsey Harris’s former bodyguard and driver, who allegedly witnessed a conversation where she claimed she was the one who actually shot Megan Thee Stallion.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Tory Lanez received a 10-year jail sentence in 2023 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion and is currently hospitalised after being stabbed by a fellow inmate.

Although there’s no concrete evidence yet to prove this claim, another accusation against Kelsey Harris regarding the same incident has surfaced online.

However, in a recent podcast appearance, Jason Lee revealed that Tory Lanez sent him a direct message (DM) and read out details of the message.

The conversation commenced with pleasantries, then turned to a discussion about evidence allegedly withheld during his trial for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

In the alleged chat, Tory Lanez purportedly admitted to taking the fall for Kelsey Harris, citing a desire to protect her from jail time.

He shared a personal anecdote about losing his mother during his teenage years, suggesting this experience has had a lasting impact on his actions.

He said, “I took the rap for Kesley, never wanted her to go to jail”

